Jon Newsome has insisted that Leeds United are the kind of team nobody would want to play in the playoffs at the end of the season.

Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes were wounded on Friday night when they lost 4-0 to QPR at Loftus Road in the Championship.

Finishing in the top two is now not in the Whites’ hands and they must hope to bounce back against Southampton in the final game of the regular season.

Leeds are now facing the prospect of being in the playoffs, but Newsome insisted that it should not be looked as a negative.

The former White believes none of the teams would want to take on Leeds home and away in the playoffs and if they reach the final, Wembley would suit their style of football.

The former Whites star said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I always like to think when things can turn bad as quickly as they have tonight, there is nothing stopping it from turning good in that short space of time as well.

“I think if Leeds end up in the playoffs there are not many sides that would want to play us home and away.

“Not many sides would want to come to Elland Road and you’ll see two very different games if they end up in the playoffs.

“If we get to Wembley, the size of the pitch will lend itself to playing into Leeds’ hands.”

Leeds started the campaign as firm favourites to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League, with Daniel Farke handed the job due to his promotion record.