Birmingham City will be ‘serious contenders’ for the signature of experienced defender Luke Ayling this summer, if they can avoid relegation, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ayling is still under contract at Leeds United until the end of the season, but has effectively ended his time at Elland Road by moving on loan to Middlesbrough.

He will be a free agent in the summer and clubs are already showing interest in him, a group that includes Sheffield United.

Birmingham are also keen to adding Ayling’s experience to their group, but they will need to avoid relegation into League One.

If Blues do avoid the drop then it is claimed they will be ‘serious contenders’ for Ayling’s signature.

Birmingham’s owners plan to spend big in the summer transfer window if they are still a Championship club.

Blues have paid the price for their ill-fated decision to sack John Eustace and bring in Wayne Rooney, which led to a disastrous fall down the Championship table.

Interim boss Gary Rowett is now fighting fires to keep the side up and they will enter the final day of the season next weekend inside the relegation zone.