Jon Newsome has conceded that Leeds United’s performance against QPR would serve as encouragement for their opponents if the Whites end up in the playoffs.

A 4-0 defeat at QPR on Friday night severely dented Leeds’ chances of getting automatic promotion to the Premier League.

They are now reliant upon other results and no longer have their destiny in their own hands when it comes to finishing in a top two spot.

Leeds face Southampton on the final day of the season and are facing the very real risk of having to take part in the playoffs.

And Newsome feels that the performance at QPR will be a massive source of encouragement for the teams who could take on Leeds in the playoffs.

The former White conceded that it is worrying that teams of late have shown that Leeds can get bullied in a more physical game.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “That was a worrying performance.

“If you are one of the opposition teams and Leeds do end up in the playoffs, you’d watch that footage and say to yourself, ‘Maybe we have got a chance against these boys’.

“That’s the worrying bit – Preston did it, Huddersfield Town did it, QPR have now done it.

“They bullied us a little bit, they got a bit more physical and they got in and around us.”

Even if they do end up in the playoffs, Leeds would be likely to start as big favourites to secure promotion.