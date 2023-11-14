Adrian Clarke has pointed out that Blackburn Rovers’ record towards the end of the games has been shocking this season and it has been costing them points.

Blackburn conceded an injury-time goal to lose 2-1 against Preston North End at Ewood Park in the Championship’s Friday fixture.

They are sitting in 12th in the league table on 22 points, but are only four points behind the playoff spots at the moment.

However, Clarke pointed out that Blackburn need to find a way to improve their performances towards the end of games.

He mentioned the number of goals they have conceded towards the end of games, which has been a real body blow to the team.

The former Championship star stated that several reasons are behind Blackburn’s poor record towards the end of games, including Jon Dahl Tomasson’s substitutions.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Blackburn at the end of the games are terrible.

“The goals record in the last 15 matches – scored one and conceded eleven and that’s a shocker.

“What is that down to?

“Concentration, a lack of fitness, lack of game management and maybe the manager’s substitutions not being the best.”

Blackburn will return from the international break with a trip to the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City, who have themselves now found form under Alex Neil.