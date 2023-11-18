Adrian Clarke has stressed that Peterborough United are going under the radar this season in League One and will not be far away from even being in the automatic promotion spots.

Peterborough smashed Cambridge United 5-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium just before the international break kicked in.

The result continued a run of solid form for Posh and they are just four points off the automatic promotion spots.

They are the joint top-scorers in the league alongside Oxford United and Barnsley this season and have conceded just 18 goals so far.

Clarke insisted that everyone is sleeping on Peterborough this season and they are silently going under the radar in the race for promotion to the Championship.

He pointed out that everyone is talking about teams such as Portsmouth, but the former EFL star feels Peterborough have the firepower to push for even automatic promotion.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Peterborough United, I think, are the ones who are going under the radar here.

“We talking about Pompey, Oxford, Bolton, but Peterborough United by the end of the season, won’t be far away.

“I think they will score more than they concede against most teams this season.

“I am going to call it now, I think Peterborough United can get top two this season.”

Peterborough’s next League One encounter after the international break is away at Burton Albion.