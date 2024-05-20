AFC Wimbledon are trying to push through an agreement with forward Matty Stevens, who is a free agent, according to the South London Press.

Stevens was on the books at Forest Green Rovers, but has departed the club following their relegation out of League Two and into Non-League.

The attacker is now on the lookout for a new club and he may soon have an offer to continue in League Two.

AFC Wimbledon, who finished tenth in League Two this season and five points off the last playoff spot, are keen and are holding talks with him.

The Dons rate Stevens and saw him up close twice this season, as he featured in both Forest Green’s games against them.

Stevens even scored in the 1-1 draw between the two sides in early January.

The 26-year-old is an experienced performer at League Two level, with close to 150 outings in the division and 41 goals.

AFC Wimbledon may face competition for his signature and will be looking to make a compelling case as to why he should move to Plough Lane.