Fixture: Celtic vs Livingston

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have revealed their side to welcome strugglers Livingston to Celtic Park this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The Bhoys were stunned at home on their last outing when they suffered a 2-0 loss to Hearts, but they are firm favourites to get back on track today and pick up three points.

Livingston arrive at Celtic bang in trouble and sitting rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

The earlier meeting between the two teams in September saw Celtic run out comfortable 3-0 winners, despite having Joe Hart sent off.

Hart is in goal today, while at the back Brendan Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor as a back four.

In midfield, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Paulo Bernardo, while Daizen Maeda and Luis Palma support Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Celtic boss has options on his bench if needed at any point and they include James Forrest and Mikey Johnston.

Celtic Team vs Livingston

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Bernardo, Maeda, Palma, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Yang, Turnbull, Oh, Kwon, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh, Johnston