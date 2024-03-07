Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that Sunderland are just gambling on the frontline because of the lack of quality in their squad.

Sunderland are currently on a horrendous run of form that has seen them drop down to eleven in the Championship standings and out of the playoff picture.

They lost 1-0 at home to Leicester City on Tuesday night, which extended their losing run in the Championship to five games.

Parkin conceded that the Black Cats are in no shape at the moment and he feels that part of the problem is that they lack quality in the forward line.

He pointed out that Luis Semedo has been brought back into the scheme of things after being out of the first-team picture for months.

The former Championship star stressed that Sunderland are just rolling the dice when it comes to their attack at the moment.

Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast: [Sunderland are] woefully out of form in front of goal.

“The striker – Hemir [Luis Semedo] – who we spoke up in the summer, I don’t think he has played since August.

“He started and came back in for the last two.

“It’s a roll of the dice at the top end of the pitch and whatever they do is not paying off.”

Sunderland will be taking on promotion-chasing Southampton at St. Mary’s on Saturday.