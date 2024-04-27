Fixture: Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has picked his starting eleven for his side’s meeting with Sheffield United at St James’ Park this afternoon.

The Magpies are looking to make sure they can secure European football for next season and will start as strong favourites to see off rock bottom Sheffield United on home turf.

Chris Wilder’s side have avoided defeat on the road in the Premier League in only four of their 17 trips away from Bramall Lane.

They were also thrashed 8-0 by Newcastle in the earlier meeting between the two clubs and last won at St James’ Park in 2006.

Newcastle have Martin Dubravka in goal, while in defence Howe goes with Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall as a back four.

Midfield sees Newcastle select Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Elliot Anderson, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to make changes during the 90 minutes then he has options and they include Harvey Barnes and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs Sheffield United

Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Substitutes: Karius, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, White, A Murphy, Parkinson