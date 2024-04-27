Derby County boss Paul Warne insists that Carlisle United’s previous wins over Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers have added to the fear in his stomach as he believes that any team in any league can beat anyone.

The Rams will face bottom side Carlisle United in the final game of the 2023/24 season today looking to make sure that they go up to the Championship without any hiccups.

However, Carlisle’s record as giant killers in League One has kept the Derby boss worried.

They beat Bolton 3-1 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in October and then Peterborough in March by the same scoreline away from home.

Warne insists that Carlisle’s record against big teams is keeping him concerned and admits he feels anyone can beat anyone on their day.

To stress the fact, Warne gave the example of Sheffield United’s game against Manchester United on Wednesday where the Blades went ahead twice to be beaten 4-2 in the end.

“I think so [Carlisle’s record against Peterborough and Bolton keeps everybody focused] and also adds to the fear in my stomach quite obviously”, Warne told RamsTV.

“But every professional team in every league beat someone, don’t they? There are always going to be games like that.

“You can look at – Sheffield United who nearly beat Manchester United last night. There are always going to be, every game is difficult there are no easy games.

“I think the lads are well focused and we will show them a bit in the meeting today about how Carlisle have played, how they played last week but also the problems they caused when we were at their place.

“Like I said earlier in the meeting that it wasn’t like we turned up and we rubbed their bellies for a bit and then banged seven goals, it wasn’t like that. No games is ever like that.

“So I am well aware of the fact that whatever the opposition is, it is difficult.

“I am well-aware of the fact that teams come here and try and slow us down, try and stop us obviously which is their goal.”

At present Derby lead Bolton by three points and a draw or a loss for Ian Evatt’s side in their final game against Peterborough United will be enough to send the Rams up.