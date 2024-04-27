Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson does not expect a dull goalless draw when his side host promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers in their final game of the season.

Two sides, both chasing promotion, will meet in the final game of the League One regular season inside London Road.

The Posh will enter the game knowing that their only chance of playing in the Championship next season will be through the playoffs.

Ian Evatt’s side will still have an outside chance of making it up automatically by earning all three points and then hoping that Derby County lose against Carlisle United.

Ferguson, while assessing their opponents, insisted that Bolton have a lot of good strikers at their disposal and play expansive football.

And he expects an entertaining game unless Derby render their game meaningless by scoring freely against Carlisle United.

“They are expansive, good footballers, lots of strikers of different types”, Ferguson told his club’s official channel.

“So, yes we expect nothing but a tough game and I am looking forward to it.

“It will be an entertaining game unless Derby are winning by loads and our game becomes a little but more irrelevant for them.

“I don’t expect it to be nil-nil. That’s for sure.”

With goal difference potentially being a factor, Bolton will be looking to make sure they inflict a heavy defeat on Peterborough.