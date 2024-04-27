Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has selected his team to take on West Ham United in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Reds had their title hopes dealt what could be a fatal blow in midweek when they were beaten by Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Klopp has made clear the need for a reaction at West Ham, but Liverpool have continued to miss guilt-edged chances on a regular basis and are again without Diogo Jota today.

Liverpool beat West Ham 3-1 in the earlier league fixture between the two sides this season, while they also met them in the EFL Cup and ran out 5-1 winners.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, who field a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool play Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, while Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz lead the attacking threat.

If Klopp wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs West Ham United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Bajcetic