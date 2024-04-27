Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham manager David Moyes has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Hammers are sitting eighth in the Premier League table and are coming into today’s game on the back of back-to-back league defeats.

Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna will play at the heart of their defence, with Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri playing as the full-backs in the back four.

Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez will look to protect the back four and keep things ticking along from midfield with Lucas Paqueta providing creativity.

Jarrod Bowen has passed a late fitness test to start the game and Mohammed Kudus will play on the other flank for the Hammers at home.

Michail Antonio has been tasked with the job of leading the line and providing a more physical outlet in the frontline.

Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse are some of the options West Ham have on the bench today at the London Stadium.

West Ham United Team vs Liverpool

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ings, Johnson, Cornet, Ward-Prowse, Phillips, Mubama, Casey