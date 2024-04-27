Rangers manager Philippe Clement has revealed that his coping mechanism to the scrutiny and pressure his club are being put under is just to ignore the noise and focus on the job in hand.

With the post-split fixtures set to kick off this weekend, the Glasgow side will go toe-to-toe with their rivals Celtic to win the league title.

It will not be the only competition where Rangers will be in with a chance of a trophy, with the Scottish Cup final also scheduled to be played at the end of the season, where again the two Glasgow sides will meet.

Given the pressure of the schedule up ahead, Clement insisted that his coping mechanism will be to ignore all the noise and just focus on the job in hand.

“To not read or to look at everything, simple”, Clement told Sky Sports on the issue of coping.

“That is all noise and it is good for you guys [media], it is good for fans.

“But I am only busy with the team, only busy with my players and the next game and to prepare that in a good way.

“Because all this noise is just noise, it has no added value towards the game.”

Clement will look for Rangers to pick up all three points on Sunday when they visit St Mirren in their first post split game.