Liverpool are hoping to complete their move to sign Arne Slot as their new manager this weekend, after agreeing a deal with Feyenoord.

Following detailed negotiations on Friday, Liverpool and Feyenoord reached an agreement over compensation for Slot.

Feyenoord rejected an initial offer of €9m from the Reds but a final deal was verbally agreed for somewhere around €11m, with the total for Slot’s backroom team to take it towards €15m.

Slot has already agreed to join Liverpool and succeed Jurgen Klopp as their new manager at the end of the season.

According to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, the Reds are hoping to finalise everything for Slot to become their next manager this weekend.

The two clubs are finalising the paperwork for the deal and the Dutchman’s agent is drawing up a contract with the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool are expecting to have everything in place to finalise Slot’s arrival over the weekend.

The 45-year-old will also be taking Ruben Peeters, his performance coach, and assistants Etienne Reijnen and Sipke Hulshoff to Anfield.