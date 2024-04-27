Carlisle United assistant manager Gav Skelton believes that it is going to be a good game for his side against Derby County, where the players will have the incentive to stop a team from achieving something in front of 32,000 fans.

League One’s rock-bottom side will go to Pride Park with the job of stopping the hosts from going up to the Championship.

Only one point will seal the deal for the hosts, but Carlisle assistant manager Skelton believes that as professional footballers his players will have the lure of spoiling the party of 32,000 home fans.

“Derby is a good game to play in, isn’t it?” Skelton told his club’s official website.

“If you’re a professional footballer, to have something at stake, to stop someone achieving something, it’s on TV and 32,000 people will be there.”

Pride Park will also be a memorable place to visit, according to Skelton, as he believes that the Carlisle players might not have too many opportunities to play in front of so many people.

The promise from the visitors will also be to perform to the best of their abilities, the 42-year-old insists.

“As a professional footballer you want to play in front of 32,000 people, you don’t know when you’ll get that opportunity again.

“We’ve got to look forward to it, grasp it and perform to the best level we possibly can.”

If Derby manage to hold on for the full 90 minutes they will be the second side to go up following Portsmouth.

It would also push Bolton to the playoffs.