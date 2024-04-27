Derby County striker James Collins has stressed his desire to reach the milestone of 20 goals for the season, though he insists that the priority will be to secure the three points first against Carlisle United.

Collins, who has spearheaded Derby’s frontline this season, received the accolade of the highest goalscorer at the club’s end-of-the-season awards on Tuesday.

Collins has scored 18 already, 13 of which have come in the league and will have the chance to add to that when Derby play their final game of the season against Carlisle United.

While stressing the importance of reaching that personal milestone, Collins insisted that securing all three points will be even more crucial given the lure of winning automatic promotion as a result.

“On a personal note, I am really proud. As a striker you always want to score goals”, Collins told RamsTV.

“So to get to 18 and nearly 20 is obviously a massive thing. So I am really delighted.”

On the additional incentive of reaching the 20-goal milestone, Collins insisted: “I think 20 is always a number that any striker would love to get up to.

“It is a big number and if I can manage to do that on Saturday then obviously I will be really happy.

“But as long as we get the three points on Saturday that is the main thing.”

Derby will secure promotion even if they secure a draw in their last match against rock-bottom side Carlisle.