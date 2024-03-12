Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Cardiff City have a perfect run of games ahead in their race for to finish in the playoffs and admits he did not see their form coming.

Cardiff have managed to win four games in a row and at the weekend they ended Ipswich Town’s six match winning streak.

The Bluebirds are now only five points off the last playoff spot and with nine games remaining, they are set to face teams such as Hull City, Coventry City and Middlesbrough, who are also in the race for the playoffs.

And Clarke believes that Cardiff have the perfect run of games as they will have the opportunity to face their playoff rivals.

The ex-EFL star also pointed out that Erol Bulut’s side could not be in better form than they are right now going into those games ahead and admitted that he did not expect the Bluebirds to be in the race for promotion after their poor first-half of the season.

When asked whether Cardiff have the best possible run of games ahead that can aid their promotion chase, Clarke said on the What The EFL podcast: “Definitely, it is the perfect run-in, I would say, for Cardiff City and they couldn’t come into it in better form.

“I didn’t see this coming; I saw them a couple of times in the flesh, on both occasions at home; they were comprehensively outplayed and a little bit lifeless really.

“They did not have much about them in terms of energy, but these new faces have clearly begun to make an impact.”

Cardiff are to face Swansea City in the South Wales derby this weekend before they go into the international break.