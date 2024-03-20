Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted that Birmingham City should not be anywhere near the relegation zone in the Championship given the quality of their squad.

Birmingham are sitting 21st in the Championship standings and are only outside the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference.

Gary Rowett has been roped in as interim head coach to salvage their season as Blues look to avoid getting sucked into the relegation zone at the end of the campaign.

Clarke stressed that he has seen a lot of the Birmingham team this season and stressed that given the make-up of their squad, they should be somewhere around mid-table in the Championship.

He indicated that he is astonished that they are fighting to keep themselves afloat in the Championship at this stage of the season.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “I have seen a lot of them.

“I genuinely don’t think they are that bad a team.

“I look at the starting eleven when everyone is fit and I think that squad there should be 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th probably in the Championship.

“They should be nowhere near where they are.”

Birmingham will come back from the international break with a trip to London to take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.