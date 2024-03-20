Wales Under-21 manager Matty Jones has expressed his delight at seeing Liverpool’s handling of young Welsh winger Lewis Koumas, who he believes is a very ambitious young player.

The Liverpool academy graduate is in Jones’ Wales Under-21 squad for their 2025 European Championship qualifier against Lithuania and also for the friendly against Morocco.

Jones, a former team-mate of the Liverpool starlet’s father Jason Koumas, has been impressed with what he has seen from the 18-year-old.

Koumas is not someone new for Jones, who has seen him from the stands while he has attended Liverpool’s games.

The 43-year-old feels that the 18-year-old is an ambitious player, whose progress has not been surprising.

He admits he loves the way Liverpool have dealt with Koumas, who won the EFL Cup with the Reds this season.

“Jason Koumas has been excellent”, Jones was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We haven’t connected for a number of years, but since I’ve been going to Liverpool and monitoring Lewis, I’ve seen Jason.

“It was quite nice because you get that further insight of what Lewis is about – his temperament, character, personality, weaknesses.

“I’ve had that from the club, from Lewis as well with honesty and from his dad as well.

“He’s a very ambitious young player and there’s no surprise why he’s excelling.

“I love the way Liverpool have managed him.”

Koumas scored on his debut for Liverpool’s senior team in their FA Cup win over Southampton last month.