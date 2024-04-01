Talk that Liverpool are all set to appoint Manchester United targeted Jason Wilcox is not true or likely, according to the Daily Echo.

Southampton’s director of football is a wanted man and it has been suggested that Liverpool and Manchester United are doing battle to take him back to the north west.

It has been claimed in some quarters that Wilcox is Liverpool bound after agreeing a compensation deal with Southampton.

However, it is now suggested that talk Wilcox is Anfield bound is ‘not true or likely’.

There is also no confirmation yet that Wilcox has handed in his resignation as he looks to move on from St Mary’s.

Manchester United remain keen on Wilcox, but will have to pay more than a year’s salary in compensation if they want him to start working for them without a notice period.

Wilcox was a winger during his playing career and notably won the Premier League title at Blackburn Rovers.

He has been hailed for his work behind the scenes since retiring, with a lengthy stint at Manchester City as academy director.

Now he could be set to return to the north west.