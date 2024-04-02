Juventus are counting on their big club status to give them an edge over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in the race for Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

The Scottish international has been among the goals in Serie A this season finding the back of the net ten times in 29 appearances.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and he was wanted by Nottingham Forest and Fulham in the winter transfer window.

Bologna kept hold of Ferguson, but they could find it tough to do so again in the summer transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Nottingham Forest and Fulham remain keen on Ferguson, while Aston Villa are now also in the picture.

Juventus though are hoping that their big club status can put them ahead of the Premier League teams.

Teun Koopmeiners is a top target for Juventus, but they are thinking of Ferguson in the event the Atalanta man proves to be out of reach.

Bologna are expected to do business for Ferguson for the right price, with a valuation of between €25m and €30m.