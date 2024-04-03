Manchester United are in talks over potentially signing Nice left-back Melvin Bard in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

Plans for the summer window are in full swing at Manchester United despite the club working on setting up the new structure behind the scenes.

Signing a forward, midfielder and centre-back are priorities for the Red Devils, but Manchester United are worried about their left-back issues.

Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw have missed most of the season due to injuries and signing a left-back is now a priority for the club.

It has been claimed that Nice’s Bard has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United ahead of the summer.

The Premier League giants are in contact with Bard and his representatives over a potential summer switch.

Nice are also owned by INEOS and negotiations are expected to be smooth if Manchester United make a move for the Frenchman.

He has two years left on his contract at the French side and Nice are also considering offering him a new deal.