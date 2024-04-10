Aston Villa are not too far away from working out an agreement with Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso over a potential summer move to the Premier League.

Villa have been chasing Hermoso, who will be out of contract at the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the season.

His agent recently claimed that there is no certainty that the defender will definitely leave Atletico Madrid but he is not expected to sign a new contract with the club.

Aston Villa have been in contact with his representatives and have been leading the race to sign him this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Villans are closing in on a deal with Hermoso and his agents.

Unai Emery is pushing the club hard to sign the experienced Spanish defender on a free transfer.

Villa are now not far away from having an agreement in place with the defender for a transfer.

The Midlands club are pushing to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four this season.

Aston Villa are hopeful that a deal will be in place for Hermoso to arrive in the summer transfer window.