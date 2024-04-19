Burton Albion manager Martin Paterson believes that if his side are going to put in a complete performance there will be no better game than the one against Reading on Saturday.

With just two matches remaining to save their season, Burton cannot afford to make many mistakes as they have relegation battlers Cheltenham Town breathing down their neck.

Ahead of them now are Reading, who now need just one point to secure their League One status for another season.

Taking that scenario in mind, Paterson has urged his team to put on a complete performance against Reading, despite the tired bodies he has at his disposal for the match.

Burton have been guilty of conceding goals despite being ahead in two of their last four matches and hence the manager insists that the impetus has to be there to kill the game off against Reading and thus put all three points on board.

“If we are going to get that complete performance, let’s do it now against Reading”, Paterson told his club’s official website.

“We have some tired bodies but that doesn’t matter we have to go out there with the impetus to win.

“I still believe in the players.

“I understand everyone’s frustrations, never mind mine, but you don’t get the results required by falling into the wrong emotions.

“You have to be positive and ready to fight.

“That’s what we have to do and then the confidence and quality will come.”

Reading are unbeaten in their last three matches, winning one and drawing two of them.