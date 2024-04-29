Torino have set a steep asking price for Tottenham Hotspur target Alessandro Buongiorno ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old centre-back is wanted at several clubs after an impressive season at Torino where he caught the eye of several observers.

Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are pressing forward with an attempt to snare him away from Torino in the summer.

He also has suitors in the Premier League, with Tottenham holding initial talks over potentially signing Buongiorno in the approaching summer transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Torino have now set their financial expectations for any potential deal.

The Italian club want at least €40m before agreeing to sell the 24-year-old centre-back in the summer.

Torino are aware of the growing interest in Buongiorno but want to make sure that they get a premium fee from his sale.

The involvement of a Premier League in Tottenham has also given the Italian club the encouragement to shoot high in terms of setting a steep asking price.