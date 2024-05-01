Manchester United target Youssouf Fofana is still on AC Milan’s radar, but the Serie A giants are likely to find it hard to sign him this summer.

The 25-year-old Frenchman is having a solid season at Monaco and has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 club.

Fofana has admirers across all the top leagues of Europe and several clubs have been keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer.

He is one of the midfielders Manchester United are tracking as they look to add to their squad in the next transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Fofana is one of the players AC Milan are still considering ahead of the summer.

The Rossoneri are interested in adding midfield reinforcements to their squad in the next window.

Fofana is on their radar but AC Milan are wary of the increasing competition for his signature.

It has been claimed that it is unlikely that he will end up at the San Siro as his price is likely to soar.