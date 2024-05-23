Tottenham Hotspur are still undecided on whether to take up the option of signing Timo Werner on a permanent deal, according to the Guardian.

Werner joined Spurs on a loan deal from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window and scored twice in 14 appearances for the club.

Tottenham have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of £15m and Ange Postecoglou admitted that there is a deadline to do the deal.

Spurs are believed to have until the start of the European Championship to take up the option on the German attacker.

However, it has been claimed that the north London club remain undecided on whether to sign Werner on a permanent deal.

Postecoglou recently indicated that Tottenham are in the market for extra forward options this summer.

They have an interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi who had an impressive season at Nottingham Forest.

Werner is keen on staying at Spurs but if they do not take up the option on him, the German has no interest in returning to Leipzig this summer.