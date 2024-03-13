Tottenham Hotspur have a date by which time they must decide if they want to trigger the option to buy in Timo Werner’s loan agreement.

Spurs raised some eyebrows when they swooped to sign Werner on loan from RB Leipzig in the winter transfer window.

The German struggled during his previous spell in the Premier League at Chelsea, but Ange Postecoglou decided to give him another chance.

Postecoglou has been pleased with what Werner has so far brought to the table in north London and Spurs can keep him permanently if they pay around €17m.

However, according to German daily Bild, there is time period by which Tottenham must decide.

Tottenham must trigger the clause by 14th June, with Leipzig wanting clarity before Euro 2024 begins.

Werner will be hoping to do all he can to convince Tottenham to trigger the clause and sign him on a permanent basis.

If Tottenham choose not to keep him then Werner will return to Leipzig, where he still has another two years left to run on his contract.