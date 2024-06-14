Eddie Howe does not have a release clause in his Newcastle United contract and England would have to pay big compensation if they want him to replace Gareth Southgate, according to the Chronicle.

Southgate’s future as England manager is unknown beyond the European Championship this summer.

While England would prefer to hold on to him, he could leave at the end of the tournament to seek a fresh challenge in his career.

Howe is the top target for England to replace their current manager and the FA are reportedly prepared to seek permission from Newcastle to hold talks with the 46-year-old.

However, the FA would have to stump up a huge bill if they want to get Howe.

The Newcastle boss does not have a release clause in his contract and the club are unlikely to let him go without getting a hefty compensation fee.

Newcastle do not want to lose him and are confident that Howe would also want to stay despite interest from England.

However, they are prepared to extract a heavy price from the FA if they try to snare Howe away from St. James’ Park this summer.