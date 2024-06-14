Everton are still trying to hold on to defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is keen on a move to Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 21-year-old centre-back has emerged as Manchester United’s top defensive target in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United are pushing ahead with their attempt to get their hands on the centre-back this summer.

The club have already sorted out personal terms with the Branthwaite, who is keen on moving to Old Trafford this summer.

However, it has been claimed that Everton are still trying to hold on to the centre-back in the ongoing transfer.

Everton are under pressure to sell players, but Branthwaite is a player they do not want to lose this summer.

However, Manchester United are pushing to sign him and the defender wants to join a club of their stature.

Everton want in excess of £70m before agreeing to sell him but Manchester United have no plans to pay such a figure for Branthwaite.

Manchester United are hoping that Everton’s need for funds before 30th June will force them to compromise on the fee.