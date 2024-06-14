Portsmouth star Connor Ogilvie is close to extending his stay with the Fratton Park outfit, according to BBC South.

The 28-year-old left-back joined Portsmouth in the summer of 2021 and has racked up 117 appearances so far for the club.

Last season, Ogilvie suffered an ankle injury, which restricted him to 24 outings in the league.

Ogilvie’s contract with Portsmouth is set to expire in June and he is in talks with the Fratton Park outfit over a new contract.

Portsmouth are rejigging their squad to make them competitive in the Championship and have released a host of players.

John Mousinho is an admirer of the former Tottenham Hotspur academy product’s talents and wants to keep him at Fratton Park.

Now it has been claimed that Ogilvie is close to agreeing a new deal with Portsmouth to extend his stay.

Pompey are determined to strengthen their squad in the summer and Ogilvie will be eager to help them get back to the Premier League.