Napoli forward Victor Osimhen would like to move to Arsenal this summer, but the Gunners are unwilling to match Napoli’s valuation.

The 25-year-old has been a huge part of Napoli’s success in recent years and played a key role in helping them lift the Serie A title at the end of the 2022/23 season.

However, his future beyond this summer is expected to be away from Italy with multiple clubs showing interest in signing him.

In England, both Manchester United and Chelsea have been long-time admirers of Osimhen and in France, Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are also fans of the Nigerian international and, according to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss (via Arena Napoli), Osimhen would like to join the Gunners.

It is claimed Arsenal have indicated they would be prepared to pay up to €75m for Osimhen.

His clause though is in excess of €120m and Arsenal are unwilling to get close to that level.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia though are willing to match Napoli’s valuation and it remains to be seen where the player’s future lies beyond this summer.