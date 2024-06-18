Bristol Rovers have agreed a deal to land teenage defender Dan Ellison, according to Bristol Live.

The Gas finished 15th in the League One standings in the recently concluded season and want to strengthen during the ongoing transfer window.

Young defender Ellison trained with Bristol Rovers towards the end of last season and looks to have made an impression.

Now Bristol Rovers have decided they want to bring in the 19-year-old from his current club Chippenham.

A deal has been agreed and the centre-back is heading for the League One club.

Ellison played for Chippenham in the National League South last season and turned out in 30 games, being booked five times.

He came up against former league clubs including Torquay United and Yeovil Town.

Whether Bristol Rovers view Ellison as able to fight for a first team spot straight away or see him as more of a development project remains to be seen.