Birmingham City are not a realistic destination for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski at his current price tag, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Miovski was a bright spot in an otherwise indifferent Aberdeen season and went on to finish the campaign with 30 goal contributions in 53 appearances overall.

His performances did not go unnoticed and the Dons may now find it difficult to keep hold of him beyond the summer.

The 24-year-old has interest from Serie A side Bologna, who can offer him Champions League football next term.

Birmingham are also keen, despite their relegation into League One.

But Blues face an uphill battle in the race to sign Miovski due to the valuation that he appears to have on his head.

With Bologna preparing to go as high as £7m for the forward, Birmingham are not a realistic destination at present.

Blues are looking to add depth to their squad to give themselves the best chance of returning to the Championship at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Unless the situation changes though, Miovski looks unlikely to be a fresh face at St Andrew’s.