Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could have to deal with Atletico Madrid rekindling their interest in midfielder Matt O’Riley this summer.

O’Riley had a brilliant season at Celtic where he scored 19 times and registered 18 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, but it was not enough to get him in Denmark’s Euro 2024 squad.

The attacking midfielder has been attracting interest from several clubs in Europe this summer with Roma reportedly tracking him.

Atletico Madrid wanted to sign him in January but were put off by Celtic’s €40m asking price.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, Los Rojiblancos have continued to keep track of the midfielder since the winter window.

They are prepared to try and sign him again this summer but Celtic would have to agree to bring down their demands.

The Spanish giants are unlikely to pay the €40m that Celtic demanded for him in the winter window.

O’Riley is a key player at Parkhead and Celtic will likely not want to lose him this summer despite the club having the reputation for cashing in on stars.

It also remains to be seen whether O’Riley is tempted by a switch to Atletico Madrid.