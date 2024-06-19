Bayern Munich are prepared to make a take-it-or-leave-it final offer for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer.

Palhinha’s proposed move to Bayern Munich collapsed on deadline day last summer when Fulham failed to secure a replacement for him.

The German giants are again trying to sign the midfielder this summer but they do not want to leave it late this time around.

Fulham have already rejected two bids for Palhinha and Bayern Munich are growing frustrated in their efforts to sign him.

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), the Bavarians are now prepared to make one more offer but it will be their final bid.

Bayern Munich are ready to table an offer worth €45m to try and take Palhinha to Bavaria this summer.

If Fulham decide to reject the bid, Bayern Munich are not ready to raise their offer anymore.

The German giants have reached their pain threshold and are prepared to walk away from the negotiations if their next offer gets knocked back.