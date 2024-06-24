Hibernian still want to sign another goalkeeper this summer, following the acquisition of Josef Bursik from Club Brugge, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scottish Premiership side that failed to finish in the top six last season are in the process of rebuilding their squad to mount a challenge next term under David Gray.

In that attempt they made their first move of the summer, bringing in Bursik from Club Brugge on a season-long loan deal.

But that is not expected to be their only goalkeeping signing of the summer with yet another player for the same position also set to be targeted.

David Marshall retired at the end of the season, while there remain question marks over Jojo Wollacot’s future.

It though remains to be seen who Hibs eventually bring in to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

They were guilty of conceding 59 goals last season which resulted in their finishing with a negative goal difference.

Gray will be looking to make sure Hibs make a strong start to the new season, starting with the Scottish League Cup.