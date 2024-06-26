Derby County have won the race to sign Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn on a free transfer, beating off competition from Watford, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Osborn played in 24 Premier League matches for the Blades last season but was unable to prevent his side from going down.

With his contract running down though, several sides were interested in him, while Sheffield United could have also kept him if their takeover had gone through.

Watford had been fighting with newly promoted Derby, but Paul Warne’s side have won the race.

Derby are looking to rebuild their squad for the challenge that lie ahead of them in the second tier and see Osborn as an option to help them over the course of their campaign.

Osborn, on his part, has no inhibitions about moving to Derby County – a club that are rivals to his childhood team Nottingham Forest.

Derby will represent only the third team the 29-year-old midfielder has turned out for in his career.

It now remains to be seen how soon the Rams can officially confirm the signing.