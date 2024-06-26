Hibernian are putting Irish defender Warren O’Hora through a medical ahead of signing him this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

O’Hara spent four years at MK Dons and made 177 appearances for the English club during his stay there.

He featured 45 times in League Two last season and was a constant in the team as they finished in the playoff spots but failed to reach the final.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the month and is set to move north of the border this summer.

He has a deal in place to join Hibernian and is on the cusp of wearing the Hibs colours in the ongoing transfer window.

O’Hora is in Edinburgh where he is undergoing a medical with the Hibs ahead of completing a free transfer

The 25-year-old will sign a long-term contract with the club once he gets the all-clear from their medical team.

Hibernian are keen to emerge from a disappointing last season where they finished outside the top six and feel the Irishman will add much-needed experience to their defence.