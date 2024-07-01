Everton are not lowering their transfer demands for Jarrad Branthwaite, which is causing Manchester United to cool their interest in him.

The Red Devils are rejigging their squad in the summer and a centre-back is on their agenda.

Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Branthwaite’s talents, but Everton want to have slapped an €80m price tag on the player.

Manchester United do not believe that Branthwaite should command such a high price tag, but Everton are refusing to lower their asking price, according to German outlet Fussball.News.

The Old Trafford outfit have also been linked with other defenders, with Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt being one of them.

Everton rejected Manchester United’s initial bid for Branthwaite in recent weeks and are showing no sign of giving Ten Hag’s side a discount for the young defender.

Manchester United are now gradually cooling down their interest in Branthwaite and might focus on other targets.

In recent weeks, the Red Devils have shown interest in signing Bayern Munich defender De Ligt, who played under Ten Hag during his time at Ajax.

Now it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will stop their pursuit of the Everton star and focus on acquiring De Ligt.