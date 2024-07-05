Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has refused to rule out a move to Turkish giants Besiktas this summer.

The 31-year-old Burnley star spent last season on loan with Hoffenheim and scored seven goals in 28 appearances.

Weghorst, who has entered the final year of his contract with Burnley, is expected to leave this summer, and he is attracting interest from several European clubs.

The Netherlands international played the first half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Besiktas before joining Manchester United in January and Weghorst admitted that he has only positive memories of during his time with the Turkish outfit.

He also refused to rule out a move to Besiktas in the summer and added that he is grateful to the Super Lig club for the opportunity they gave him in the past.

When asked about whether he would like to return to Besiktas, Weghorst told Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor (via A Spor): “I had an incredibly good time in Turkey and I received an offer from Manchester United.

“I could not say no to that.

“I am very happy that Besiktas gave me this chance.

“I have only positive and grateful memories of Besiktas.

“I can always have thoughts for Besiktas and Turkey.

“We do not know what the future will bring.”

Weghorst is currently with the Netherlands national team and his side will take on Turkey on Saturday in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.