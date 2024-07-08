Celtic target Adam Idah has told Norwich City that he wants to move to Parkhead this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Idah spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic and made an impact, helping the Bhoys to win both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers saw enough of Idah to want him back, but a bid from the Scottish side has been turned down by Norwich.

The Canaries believe that it would take a substantial sum to land an adequate replacement for Idah.

Now though Idah has put his weight behind the move, putting pressure on Norwich.

The striker has told Norwich that he would like to be able to move to Celtic on a permanent basis.

Idah has his heart set on a move back to the Bhoys and is pushing for it to happen.

The 23-year-old, a Republic of Ireland international, scored eight goals in the Scottish Premiership last season and one in the Scottish Cup.