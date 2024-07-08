Aberdeen look set to be beaten to the signature of Robby McCrorie by Kilmarnock, according to the Daily Record.

Goalkeeper McCrorie has been expected to move on from Rangers this summer as he seeks regular game time.

Jack Butland is ahead of McCrorie in the pecking order at Rangers and the Gers have also brought in Liam Kelly in expectation of his exit.

Aberdeen have shown interest in taking the 26-year-old shot-stopper to Pittodrie, but they are poised to lose out.

Kilmarnock are in pole position to sign McCrorie and are hopeful they can get a deal over the line within the next 24 hours.

The deal on the table for McCrorie at Kilmarnock would run until the summer of 2026.

McCrorie fits the bill for Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

The goalkeeper has now entered the final year of his contract at Rangers, but looks set to move soon.