Trabzonspor have sent a fresh proposal to Southampton which they hope will be good enough to do the trick on Paul Onuachu.

The powerful striker was superb for Trabzonspor over the course of last season on loan in Turkey and they want him back.

Doing a deal with Southampton have proven to be tough for Trabzonspor though and they have competition from a number of other sides for Onuachu.

Trabzonspor are not giving up though and, according to Turkish outlet Play Spor, a new bid has been sent to Saints.

The fee put on the table for Onuachu is set at €6m.

Trabzonspor are also including a 25 per cent sell-on clause in the offer.

Whether it is enough to make Southampton accept remains to be seen, but Trabzonspor are putting in a big push.

Onuachu does not appear to be in Southampton’s plans for the new season and struggled to make an impact at the club under Nathan Jones and then Ruben Selles.