Stoke City are prepared to sell midfielder Josh Laurent this summer if their valuation of the player is met, according to the Athletic.

The Stoke captain made 37 Championship appearances last season and was an integral part of the team.

However, he has entered the final year of his contract at the bet365 Stadium this summer and his future at the club is under the scanner.

Laurent has attracted interest from clubs in the Championship as well as Turkey in the ongoing summer transfer window.

And it has been claimed that Stoke are open to offers for their club captain at this stage of the window.

With only a year left on his contract, the Potters are actively fielding interest in the 29-year-old midfielder this summer.

There is an understanding inside the club that if their valuation of Laurent is met, he is likely to be sold in the coming weeks.

The midfielder, who joined Stoke from Reading in 2022 on a free transfer, has featured 76 times for the club.