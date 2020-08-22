Fulham have seen a proposal to sign Leeds United and AC Milan target Florentino Luis knocked back by Benfica, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is a highly rated talent at Benfica, but lost his place in the starting eleven in the second half of last season.

Benfica are believed to be ready to cash in on him this summer and he has been linked with a move to Italy with AC Milan interested in securing a deal to sign him.

Leeds also have Florentino firmly on their radar and have been rated as the most likely club to sign him, but another Premier League side have made a concrete move to land him.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Fulham put in a loan offer worth €1.5m with an option to make the move permanent for a figure of €25m.

But Benfica promptly rejected the offer and are holding out for more money before agreeing to let the defensive midfielder leave.

It has been claimed that the Portuguese giants want a package worth €30m and do not want to compromise on that figure.

It remains to be seen whether Fulham go back with an improved bid given the fact that their first offer is not far away from Benfica’s valuation of Florentino.

Leeds and AC Milan appear to have yet to make official bids for the midfielder.