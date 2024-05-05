Rangers midfielder John Lundstram could play Premier League football next season if his switch to Turkish side Trabzonspor does not happen, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Lundstram is out of contract at Rangers this summer and has been in talks with Trabzonspor over a Super Lig switch.

A move to Turkey is lined up for the midfielder and Trabzonspor feel they all but have their man.

However, if Lundstram does not move to Turkey, newly promoted Ipswich Town stand ready to swoop for him.

Blues boss Kieran McKenna understands the importance of experience in the top flight and feels Lundstram would fit the bill.

He has previously played in the Premier League, turning out for Sheffield United in the top flight.

Joining Ipswich is likely to be hugely tempting for Lundstram if he does not end up going to Trabzonspor.

He continues to be a key man for Rangers now and will be focused on trying to help the Gers win the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup before he bids farewell to Ibrox.