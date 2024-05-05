Derby County could join Leeds United and Stoke City in the hunt for Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, whose price tag is now clear, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Johansson was a bright spot in Rotherham’s otherwise dismal campaign in the Championship this season, but new boss Steve Evans has already admitted he expects a departure in the summer.

The goalkeeper has an escape clause in his contract which can now be triggered and it has emerged it is set at £900,000.

Leeds and Stoke are showing interest in signing the shot-stopper and could both trigger the clause.

However, Johansson’s list of options may well swell as newly promoted Derby are also keen.

Paul Warne’s Rams, who have just got up from League One and into the Championship, are considering getting involved in the battle for Johansson.

Derby and Stoke would represent Championship options for the goalkeeper, but Leeds may yet be able to offer the lure of a move to the Premier League.

The Whites are in the playoffs and despite the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion could yet go up.

Evans brought Johansson on off the bench against Cardiff City on Saturday to give him his Millers farewell.

Sheffield United remain keen on the goalkeeper, but are looking at other options.