Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 13:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his side and substitutes to lock horns with Kilmarnock at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers have the Old Firm clash against Celtic looming on the horizon, but need to win today to make sure they are just three points behind their rivals when the two meet.

Rangers have won their last two meetings with Kilmarnock, home and away, and will start as firm favourites to pick up another three points today.

Kilmarnock though arrive at Ibrox having gone five games unbeaten, winning three of those encounters.

Rangers have Jack Butland in goal today, while at the back Clement selects James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, John Souttar and Borna Barisic.

In the engine room, Rangers look towards John Lundstram and Mohammed Diomande, while leading the threat in the final third are Todd Cantwell, Dujon Sterling and Fabio Silva, with Cyriel Dessers up top.

If Clement needs to chop and change he can look to his bench, where his options include Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

Butland, Tavernier, Balogun, Souttar, Barisic, Lundstram, Diomande, Cantwell, Sterling, Silva, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Yilmaz, Lawrence, Dowell, Wright, Roofe, Davies, Raskin, McCausland